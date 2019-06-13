Cracks emerge in Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP as party General Secretary quits

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Lok Janshakti Party in Bihar, led by Ram Vilas Paswan, suffered a major jolt on Thursday when one of its senior leader and national general secretary Satyanand Sharma quit the party to form a new political outfit of his own.

Sharing his decision with the media on Thursday, Sharma said that he had quit the LJP along with 100 other party supporters and national party bearers protesting against the prevailing corruption and nepotism inside the party.

“There is acute nepotism and corruption in the LJP with no room for genuine and party-concerned leaders and grass root workers. We have decided to desert the part and form a new party named as Lok Janshakti Party (Secular)”, he said with another party’s senior leader Ramesh Chandra Kapoor.

Kapoor also accused LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan of fanning and favouring ‘familysim’ in party and neglecting the hard working party’s leaders.

He termed the Paswan-led LJP as a ‘private family party” with three of a single family elected to Lok Sabha. This was the fruit time after recent grand success of LJP in Lok Sabha elections when the party’s got divided into two separate political wings.

Lok Sabha elections when the party’s got divided into two separate political wings.