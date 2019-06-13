Cyclone Vayu spares Gujarat, strong winds, rain expected to hit western coast

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Severe cyclonic storm Vayu changed its trajectory overnight and moved further into the sea, bringing much-needed relief to the people in the coastal areas of Gujarat, where it was earlier predicted to make landfall on Thursday.

However, the western coast is still on high alert as strong winds and rough sea conditions are expected for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Manorama Mohanty, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ahmedabad told ANI, "Cyclone Vayu will not hit Gujarat. It will pass nearby from Veraval, Porbandar and Dwarka. Its effect will be seen in the coastal regions as there will be strong winds and heavy rain as well."

Flight services have been suspended in airports at Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod and Kandla while several trains have been diverted. Port operations have also been temporarily suspended by the authorities as a precautionary measure.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 15.

The Indian Coast Guard, the Navy, the National Disaster Response Force and the state authorities are on high alert. Army teams have been kept on stand-by.

To give relief to people in the coastal areas, various groups in Rajkot have made arrangements to provide food packets.