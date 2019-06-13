Home Nation

IAS officer Kundan Kumar appointed Secretary to Rajnath Singh

Published: 13th June 2019

Kumar is a 2004 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre. (Photo|Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  IAS officer Kundan Kumar was Thursday appointed Private Secretary to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Kumar, a 2004 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, will have a tenure up to Februray 3, 2020, it said.

Navneet Mohan Kothari will be Private Secretary to Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Kothari is a 2001 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre.

IAS officer Sachin Shinde has been appointed PS to Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Rijiju is also the Minister of State for Minority Affairs.

Manoj Kumar Singh will be Private Secretary to Power, and New and Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh. Manoj Kumar Singh is a 2009 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre.

IRS officer Raj Kumar Digvijay has been appointed PS to Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Minister Giriraj Singh.

