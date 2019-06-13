Illegal purchase of government land: SC to hear Maharashtra MLC Dhananjay Munde's plea on Friday

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to hear on June 14 a plea of Maharashtra MLC Dhananjay Munde against the Bombay High Court order directing registration of a case against him in an alleged illegal purchase of government land case.

A vacation bench of justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi said it will hear Munde's plea on Friday in which the NCP leader has sought a stay of the high court order which directed police to file a case against him for allegedly purchasing land at Pus village in Ambajogai tehsil of Beed district.

The high court's order was passed on Tuesday by a division bench on a plea filed by one Rajabhau Phad, who alleged that the said land which belonged to the government was purchased and given to the Belkhandi Math in Beed as a gift.

As per law, the land cannot be transferred without the government's permission, the initial petition had said.