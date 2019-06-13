Home Nation

In jolt to Pawar, Maharashtra government decides to stop diversion of dam water to Pune's Baramati

Due to diversion of water to sugarcane farms in Baramati from the dam's left bank canal, the neighbouring districts of Solapur and Satara were not getting adequate drinking water, he had said.

Published: 13th June 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. ( Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has decided to stop diversion of water from a dam to Pune's Baramati area, the bastion of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and move the supply to some of the state's scarcity-hit areas, an official said Thursday.

The decision of the BJP-led state government is being seen in political circles as a jolt to Pawar, who won several times from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, which is now held by his daughter Supriya Sule.

Till now, some water from the Nira Deoghar dam in Pune was being diverted to Baramati and Indapur (a part of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency).

During the recent Lok Sabha poll campaign, BJP leader Ranjit Naik-Nimbalkar raised the issue of distribution of "additional" water to Baramati.

Naik-Nimbalkar, who switched over from the Congress and won the Lok Sabha election from Madha seat in Solapur district on BJP's ticket, claimed that Baramati and Indapur were outside the Nira Deoghar dam's "command area".

Due to diversion of water to sugarcane farms in Baramati from the dam's left bank canal, the neighbouring districts of Solapur and Satara were not getting adequate drinking water, he had said.

Following an objection raised by the newly-elected BJP MP, the state government on Wednesday issued an order to stop diversion of water from the dam to Baramati and Indapur, an official from the water resources department said.

As per the order, diversion of water to Baramati and Indapur from the dam's left bank canal will be stopped and the supply will be moved to the parched areas of Satara, Solapur and Sangli, which fall under the dam's command area, he said.

The Nira Deoghar dam, having a storage capacity of 11.73 TMC, was constructed in 2006.

Since 2007, around 60 per cent of water from the dam's left bank canal was moved to Baramati and Indapur while only 40 per cent of the water was supplied to places located in the dam's command area on the right bank side, the official said.

The left bank of Nira Deoghar dam is 11-km long and is not covered in its command area, while the 208-km right bank has several drought-affected areas falling under it, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra government BJP Sharad Pawar Pune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing and first look of Samsung Galaxy M40
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp