Home Nation

Mamata says patients suffering, political parties provoking doctors' strike

The doctors have been agitating since Tuesday after their two colleagues were attacked allegedly by the family of a patient who died during treatment.

Published: 13th June 2019 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

Junior doctors hold placards during a demonstration in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the plight of patients at hospitals due to the ongoing strike by junior doctors, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that some political parties were "provoking" the matter.

In a Facebook post, which came after the striking doctors defied Banerjee's 2 pm-deadline to join work, she described the injuries sustained by the two junior doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospital as "unfortunate".

The doctors have been agitating since Tuesday after their two colleagues were attacked allegedly by the family of a patient who died during treatment.

ALSO READ | 'Protests to go on until we get better security': Kolkata doctors to Mamata

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, Banerjee said, adding that an inquiry has also been ordered to look into the complaint of negligence during treatment, resulting in the death of the patient.

"Cancer patients, kidney patients, accident victims, even children coming from distant places are suffering for not getting treatment," she said.

"Five persons have been arrested and their bail prayers were rejected by the Court. Our government has taken full care of the injured doctor. We pray that he recovers quickly. As per information received, he is stable and improving," she added.

She said that the government was giving full co-operation and taking all necessary actions.

"But, in spite of that, provocations are coming from other political parties, which no one should fall trapped into." 

Banerjee said when she visited SSKM Hospital she saw gatherings of "outsiders of different political parties" shouting slogans in hospital silence zone and stopping emergency services.

"Patient parties are crying and outdoor services are closed. I sent some patients to private hospitals for immediate treatment. I am grateful to senior doctors and professors who are offering full services to the people.

"My humble regards to them for their cooperation. Some misinformation/disinformation being spread on social media by some political parties are completely untrue," she said in her post.

Earlier, a team of doctors met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at Raj Bhavan over the issue and said the chief minister's reaction to their protest was unexpected.

"I, therefore, appeal to all to restore normal healthcare services to the patients without any further delay," she said.

Earlier, Banerjee also wrote to senior doctors of all medical colleges and hospitals in the state and requested them to continue taking care of patients.

Banerjee, in a communication issued in her official letterhead, requested the senior doctors to take full care of the hospitals and run them smoothly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRS Medical College Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Chief Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp