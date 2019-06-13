Union Cabinet approves ammendment to Aadhaar Bill

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet in its meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved “The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019”, which seeks to curb misuse of the unique identity number and other details of the people. The Bill will replace the Ordinance promulgated by President in March.

“The decision would enable UIDAI to have a more robust mechanism to serve the public interest and restrain the misuse of Aadhaar. Subsequent to this amendment, no individual shall be compelled to provide proof of possession of Aadhaar number or undergo authentication for the purpose of establishing his identity unless it is so provided by a law made by Parliament,” the government stated.