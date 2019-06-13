Home Nation

Punjab toddler death: Land owners leaving borewells open to be fined, may face police case

The state government has mandated a penalty and a case under the Indian Penal Code against the owner of the land where any borewell-related mishap takes place.  

Published: 13th June 2019 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a bid to step up its efforts to curb borewell deaths, the Punjab government has proposed a criminal action against any person who does not plug open borewells. Setting a month-long deadline to cover up these 'deathtraps', the state government has mandated a penalty and a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the owner of the land where any borewell-related mishap takes place. 

Targeting prompt closure of all the abandoned unplugged borewells across the state, a letter has been issued to all the Deputy Commissioners in this regard.  which further states that after a month, Mission Tandrust Punjab will reward anyone with Rs 5000 who gives verified information about abandoned and open borewell.

Furthermore, the Punjab Water Resources and Development Corporation (Tubewell Corporation) and Punjab Rural Water Supply & Sanitation Department should ensure that abandoned borewells that fall under the department are plugged within a period of one month.

READ: Following toddler's death, 45 of 130 open borewells sealed in Punjab

It has also been stated to rope in various field departments to undertake immediate measures to fill and plug the abandoned borewells in Punjab, said KS Pannu, Mission Director Tandrust Punjab Mission.

He said that the abandoned borewells in the state are a cause of concern, for the safety of human beings especially that of children, as well a source of contamination of ground water. 

The Commissioners have been suggested to initiate a publicity campaign to make farmers aware of the dangers of unplugged borewells in the fields owned by them. The announcements on the public address system should be made to this effect. The Department of Agriculture should hold meetings at the field level to identify such borewells and motivate the farmers to plug them.

Since almost all farmers who have abandoned such borewells to get a power connection for alternative borewells, therefore, PSPCL officials must ensure that all the abandoned borewells are plugged. Besides, the Gram Panchayats should pass a resolution after properly verifying from all the members of Gram Panchayats to the effect that there is no abandoned borewell in the revenue estate (Mauja) of the village. 

The Panchayat Secretary of the village may also contact all the Nambardars of the village to verify the number of abandoned borewells in the village.

Further, the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and the concerned Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) should jointly tour the area and convey to the public about the seriousness of the issue and closing of all such borewells that fall under their jurisdiction. 

The Executive Officer, Commissioner of Municipal Bodies should interact with all the councillors and suggest them to further interact with people in their respective areas.

A compliance report has been sought in this respect by the Mission Directorate within one month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab Toddler Death Fatahveer borewell death case Punjab government open borewells abandoned borewells

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp