Rajasthan: Man sentenced to death for raping, killing 4-year-old girl

By ANI

ALWAR: An Alwar court has awarded death sentence to a man for raping and brutally killing a 4-year-old girl in Behror.

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court judge Ajay Sharma on Wednesday passed the order against Rajkumar alias Dharmendra Yadav, special public prosecutor Vinod Kumar Sharma said.

"A police complaint was registered in Behror on February 1, 2015 alleging that Rajkumar lured the girl by promising a toffee. He took her to a deserted place where he raped and killed her. After sexually abusing her, he crushed her head with a stone. He also mutilated the girl's private parts," he told reporters here.

Sharma said, "During the court hearing, several witnesses testified that they had seen Rajukumar with the deceased girl."

Rajkumar was charged with murder, rape and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.