Home Nation

Rajasthan: Man sentenced to death for raping, killing 4-year-old girl

Rajkumar was charged with murder, rape and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Published: 13th June 2019 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By ANI

ALWAR: An Alwar court has awarded death sentence to a man for raping and brutally killing a 4-year-old girl in Behror.

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court judge Ajay Sharma on Wednesday passed the order against Rajkumar alias Dharmendra Yadav, special public prosecutor Vinod Kumar Sharma said.

"A police complaint was registered in Behror on February 1, 2015 alleging that Rajkumar lured the girl by promising a toffee. He took her to a deserted place where he raped and killed her. After sexually abusing her, he crushed her head with a stone. He also mutilated the girl's private parts," he told reporters here.

Sharma said, "During the court hearing, several witnesses testified that they had seen Rajukumar with the deceased girl."

Rajkumar was charged with murder, rape and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alwar court Child rape POCSO Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp