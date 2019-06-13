Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

MLAs to provide Rs 50 lakh for drinking water

The lawmakers in Jharkhand will have to utilise D50 lakh out of their MLA fund to provide drinking water facilities for the people in their constituencies. The decision was taken during the State Cabinet meeting on Tuesday in the light of the State’s ongoing severe water crisis. According to State Cabinet coordination department secretary (in-charge) Ajay Kumar Singh, it has now been made mandatory for all MLAs to utilise the amount to provide drinking water facilities to the residents in their areas falling under their constituencies. The problem of drinking water is not limited to urban areas, many pockets of rural areas too are affected with severe water shortage, he added.

A platform for budding entrepreneurs

To help budding entrepreneurs overcome hurdles in launching their start-ups, East India Growth Harbinger Trust (EIGHT) has been providing a platform to them at the Institute of Labour Studies in Jamshedpur, where successful entrepreneurs share their challenges and experiences to help others learn. According to Praveen Kumar, a member of the voluntary outfit, the initiative was taken seeing the dearth of guidance available to aspiring entrepreneurs in terms of investment, marketing, finance etc. “Many come here thinking their business is a start-up and we have to convince them that innovation is a must to fall in that category,”said EIGHT President Sukhdeo Singh.

Schools can apply for govt certificates

Government schools in Jharkhand will now be issued certificates on the basis of parameters set by the state government. According to State Project Officer of Jharkhand Education Project Council Uma Shankar Singh, any government school may apply for it, if they think that they qualify for the bronze, silver or gold medal. They will have to apply on the e-vidyavahini portal. District education officers have been given the task of providing bronze, silver and gold medals to a minimum number of schools in their areas or action will be taken against them.

Monsoon will arrive in Jharkhand by June 24

Monsoon is expected to hit Jharkhand by June 24. Officials said despite the fact that it is slightly delayed this year, the monsoon conditions are nearly normal. “There is also a good possibility of lightning strikes during thunderstorm because this is a pre-monsoon thunder activity in the state,” said meteorological officials. According to an official, the people of Jharkhand need to take special precautions during the next 15 to 20 days, as lightning may strike due to some atmospheric conditions and sufficient moisture. Notably, the onset of monsoon in the state has been recorded from June 15 to June 25 in past one decade. In 2018, the southwest monsoon had hit Jharkhand on June 25, a delay of 15 days from its expected date.

