SGPC to probe into historical documents, relics that went missing during Operation Blue Star

SGPC has been alleging that many rare books, hand-written 'birs', copies of Guru Granth Sahib, and relics belonging to Sikh gurus were taken away by the army during Operation Blue Star.

Published: 13th June 2019 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

Operation Blue Star, Golden Temple

A delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal had recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the return of rare manuscripts and documents taken from the Sikh Reference Library at the Golden Temple complex by the Army during Operation Blue Star.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) ordered a probe into whereabouts of artefacts and documents relating to Sikh history which went missing from Sikh Reference Library in Golden Temple during Operation Blue Star to flush out Khalistani militants, thirty-five years back.

SGPC has been alleging that many rare books, hand-written 'birs', copies of Guru Granth Sahib, and relics belonging to Sikh gurus were taken away by the army during Operation Blue Star, but the Centre had been saying that many items were returned.

After the meeting which was called in this regard today, Dr Roop Singh Chief Secretary of SGPC said, "We have written to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and they replied back that they have given back all these rare manuscripts and documents taken then by the army to the Punjab Police and SGPC. We do not know how many items are with the police at present. After June 6, 1984, what items went missing and what was returned back, the whole issue will be investigated. As now a high powered committee will be formed shortly which will do a detailed inquiry in this regard and then who so ever is found guilty action will be taken on that individual. Many items have still not been returned back to us.’’

"The then Jathedrar Joginder Singh Vedanti and secretary Kulwant Singh were also called and they attended this meeting and this issue was discussed in detail. Also, the rare Guru Granth Sahib sold for 4,000 pounds that issue was also discussed,’’ he said.

He clarified that at present 560 rare manuscripts are present with us.

A delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal had recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the return of rare manuscripts and documents taken from the Sikh Reference Library at the Golden Temple complex by the Army during Operation Blue Star. The delegation sought the return of the documents to the SGPC.

