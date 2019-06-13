UP Bar Council chief Darwesh Yadav cremated, family seeks CBI probe

Home Nation

The first woman president of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council, Darvesh Yadav. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

ETAH: The mortal remains of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council President Darwesh Yadav, who was shot dead on Wednesday, were consigned to flames in her native Chandpur village in Etah district.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Brijesh Pathak was among the thousands who turned up to pay tribute to the deceased. A large number of lawyers were also present on the occasion.

Family members of Darwesh Yadav, meanwhile, demanded a CBI inquiry into the murder and alleged that Manish Sharma (who shot Darwesh Yadav) had embezzled funds which apparently led to her murder.

Manish Sharma had shot himself after killing Darwesh Yadav and is admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram in a critical condition.

Lawyers have also demanded security for the family of the slain Bar Council chief while the Bar Council of India has sought a compensation of Rs 50 lakhs for the family.

Darwesh Yadav had been elected as Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president on Sunday and had attended her felicitation ceremony in the court on Wednesday.

Shortly after the felicitation ceremony, Yadav was sitting in a lawyer's chamber when Manish Sharma came in and shot her dead. He pumped three bullets into Darwesh Yadav's head and chest and then shot himself in the head, too.

Following the incident, the state government has upgraded security arrangements in all courts.

