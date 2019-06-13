Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh witnesses spate in rape cases, two minors tortured in Bareilly

In Bareilly, as an 8-year-old girl had gone to fetch water from a nearby handpump on Tuesday afternoon, a youth waylaid her on his bicycle to a deserted farm along canal and raped her

Published: 13th June 2019 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 12:05 AM

child rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

LUCKNOW: While the horror of Tappal in Aligarh is still echoing in the corridors of power in UP, the state has witnessed a spate in incidents of rape of minors in recent past.

In two seperate incidents an 8-year-old was raped in Nawabganj locality of Bareilly on Tuesday and a 13-year-old was raped by two youths in a village under Khutara police station limits in Shahjahanpur district.

In Bareilly, as an 8-year-old girl had gone to fetch water from a nearby handpump on Tuesday afternoon, a youth waylaid her on his bicycle to a deserted farm along the canal and raped her. What is more, the perpetrator of crime left the girl in sheer pain near her house and fled.

The girl narrated her plight to her mother who on Wednesday morning went to the local police station to lodge a report. Taking the note of the complaint, SP (rural) rushed to the spot and set up a team to nab the culprit.

As per police sources, the victim, a class III student, is the daughter of an agriculturist. On Tuesday, the victim’s father was out of the station. When the child went to fetch water from the handpump, the culprit bullied him by asking her to accompany him as his father and uncle were calling her to the farm. Believing him, the victim accompanied the culprit who took her to the secluded field and raped her.

Meanwhile, in Shajahanpur, two youths broke into a house and allegedly raped a 13-year-old minor. The incident took place on June 7 but the case could be registered only when the parents of the victim met Shajahanpur SP S Chinnapa on Thursday who prevailed over the station house officer to lodge the report.

In his police complaint, the victim’s father stated that her daughter was alone at home when two persons – Vikram and Nikku – forced their entry into their house around 7 pm.

The perpetrators were allegedly brandishing a sword and a country-made pistol to intimidate the girl before taking turns with her. As the girl’s parents arrived during the incident, both accused fled the scene threatening the family of dire consequences if they approached the police. However, on the instance of SP, An FIR under section 376 D (gang rape) of IPC and POCSO Act was lodged in the matter and raids were being conducted to nab the absconding accused.

