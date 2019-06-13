Home Nation

Yamuna e-way urban area now renamed as Yeida City

According to officials, the area was renamed after 25,000 allottees were given possession of plots and flats, including residential and industrial land.

Published: 13th June 2019

By Vandana Keelor
NOIDA: Eighteen years after it was established, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) officially named its urban area Yeida City on Wednesday. Arunvir Singh, chief executive officer of YEIDA, told The Morning Standard that he has notified the order and will now forward the information to the Uttar Pradesh government.

YEIDA area is surrounded by Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Khurja, Dadri, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra, and is spread across six districts of Uttar Pradesh in an area of 2,688 sq km. According to officials, the area was renamed after 25,000 allottees were given possession of plots and flats, including residential and industrial land. “Since the city is developing at a fast pace, we believed it was time to rename and give a unique identity and address,” said Singh. “We decided to call it Yeida city by the same principle adopted in naming Noida and Greater Noida. We have ensured that the name is distinctive to avoid any confusion.”

As per the YEIDA Master Plan 2031, YEIDA area consists of 24,739 hectares as an urban area. Of this 4,569 (19%) is reserved for residential purposes, 4,698 hectares for industrial (20%) and maximum area of 5,148 hectares (22%) for a green canopy. Approximately 334 villages of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Mahamaya Nagar (Hatras), Mathura and Agra are notified under YEIDA.

