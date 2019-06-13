Yogi Adityanath announces financial aid for kin of two CRPF jawans killed in Anantnag

Home Nation

Senior security officers carry one of the coffins of the five CRPF men who were killed on Wednesday. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government Thursday announced financial assistance for the kin of two CRPF jawans from the state who were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid his tributes to Satendra Kumar from Shamli and Mahesh Kushwaha from Ghazipur who were among the five CRPF jawans killed in the strike on Wednesday.

"The UP chief minister has announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to each of the families of the martyred jawans. In their memory, a road will be named in their native districts," a statement said.

The government also announced a government job for a family member of each jawan.

Adityanath said their death will not be allowed to go in vain.

UP minister Suresh Rana will attend the last rites of Satendra Kumar, while another minister Neelkanth Tiwari will attend the last rites of Mahesh Kushwaha.

The incident took place in the afternoon when motorcycle-borne terrorists fired at a CRPF patrol party at Khanabal-Pahalgham stretch, famously known as KP Road.

