Home Nation

Appeals from Centre, Mamata go unheeded as hundreds of striking doctors resign in Bengal

A senior doctor at a state-run hospital said that the resignations were a unanimous decision following chief minister Mamata’s indifferent attitude towards security for the medical fraternity.

Published: 14th June 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Junior doctors hold placards during their strike in protest against an attack on an intern doctor at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on 14 June 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Junior doctors hold placards during their strike in protest against an attack on an intern doctor at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on 14 June 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: The crisis over the strike by junior doctors at 13 state-run medical colleges and hospitals worsened on Friday as hundreds of doctors including senior doctors and professors, tendered mass resignations.

97 doctors from the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital tendered mass resignation and came out of the healthcare unit, leaving hundreds of patients admitted unattended.

The principal and the medical superintendent of the NRS Medical College and Hospital, the epicentre of the protests, submitted their resignations on Thursday night.

The development came a day after chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited SSKM Hospital, where she warned the striking junior doctors of strict action if they did not resume work within the deadline that she had set.

"It was a unanimous decision to tender our resignation following our chief minister’s indifferent attitude towards law and order situation in healthcare services. She made us a scapegoat in front of the people. We are demanding her unconditional apology,’’ said a senior doctor of the R.G. Kar Hospital who tendered his resignation, in solidarity with the protesting junior doctors at NRS. 

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a nationwide doctors' strike on 17 June and said that no essential medical services should be provided and that non-violent protests would continue.

READ HERE | Striking doctors seek apology from Mamata, set six conditions to withdraw stir

Media reports state that 175 senior doctors of Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research and Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital (IPGMER SSKM Hospital), have resigned as well. 17 doctors of Medicine Department of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital have handed in their resignation.

According to Firspost, senior doctors from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri and 33 faculty members of Calcutta School Of Tropical Medicine, including the Director and Medical Superintendent-cum-Vice Principal stepped down.

ALSO READ | West Bengal doctors protest: Newborn dies at hospital, father blames 'medical negligence'

In North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, 14 doctors, including a head of the department, tendered resignation. Similarly, 16 doctors at National Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata tendered their resignation on Friday.

Meanwhile, film directors Aparna Sen and Kaushik Sen, and singer Debojyoti Mishra visited NRS Medical College and Hospital, where the alleged assault on junior doctors took place on Monday night, on Friday and requested chief minister Mamata Banerjee to visit the hospital and talk to the striking doctors.

ALSO READ | 'Deeply ashamed as TMC supporter': Kolkata Mayor’s doctor daughter hits out at Mamata over inaction

Four-day long stir

The protest began at the state-run NRS Hospital on Tuesday morning bringing the regular services to a standstill, after a junior doctor was allegedly beaten up by the kin of a 75-year-old patient who died there late on Monday night.

The family members of the deceased patient alleged medical negligence. An intern named Paribaha Mukherjee sustained a serious skull injury in the attack and was admitted in the intensive care unit of the Institute of Neurosciences.

With improvement in his condition, Mukherjee has been shifted to the general bed and will be released from the hospital soon.

(With inputs from online desk and agencies)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
doctors protest Kolkata West Bengal doctors resignation Doctors strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp