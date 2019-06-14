Home Nation

Appointment of BJP working president before end of party polls possible

BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav is seen as the dark horse in the race for the new party president.

BJP president Amit Shah

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the BJP prepares to unveil a timeline for organisational elections, the appointment of the new party chief may not necessarily wait for the conclusion of internal democratic exercise.
Chances are high that the BJP Parliamentary Board may decide on the appointment of a working president till the conclusion of the organisational elections.

“Amit Shah was appointed the BJP president by the Parliamentary Board of the party in June, 2014. His appointment was afterwards endorsed by the national executive in August. Since there’s a precedent already in place, there is every possibility that the Parliamentary Board could appoint a working president till he’s formally elected for the post by the national council meeting,” said a BJP national general secretary. Sources said the organisational elections could stretch out till December, which will coincide with elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.  

“With Shah getting increasingly pre-occupied in the Home ministry along with additional responsibilities in heading GoMs on a number of subjects, it’s not feasible that he would allow the party function without a full time chief,” said another senior BJP functionary.

However, Shah is likely to influence the choice of his successor since the new chief of the party will be working in coordination with him to spearhead BJP’s expansions in newer territories, besides maintaining strongholds. “Modi and Shah seemingly have perfect chemistry, which was on display in the selection of ministers. The PM will, therefore, endorse the choice of Shah even as the BJP chief will take the RSS in confidence while unveiling his nominee for the top party post,” a source stated.          

BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav is seen as the dark horse in the race for the new party president. Other probables include BJP Parliamentary Board secretary J P Nadda and party vice-president Om Mathur.

Incidentally, Shah called a meeting of senior party leaders who were overseeing affairs of various states on Friday. Another organisational meeting is due on June 18.

