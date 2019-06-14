Bengal CPM begins process to weed out ‘traitor’ cadre

Pranab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The CPI-M’s West Bengal state committee has started the process of identifying its members who defied the party’s stand in the Lok Sabha elections.In a state committee meeting held recently, it was decided that membership of those, who voted for the BJP, will be revoked or suspended once they were identified.

The decision of identifying the ‘’traitors’’ was taken after the CPI-M suffered a steep decline of more than 22% in its vote share. Meanwhile, the BJP’s vote bank increased more than 23% in the eastern state. At presen, the party has 1,95,967 members but most of them are not seen in grass-root politics for the last few years.

The Left party has already identified more than 200 party members from Purulia, West Midnapore, Hooghly and Nadia districts who did not vote for party candidates.“We found our candidate did not get a single vote in many booths where our polling agents were present. We have asked the district committees to be prepared for initiating the process to suspend or expel the culprits,’’ said a senior CPI-M leader. ‘’It will bring down our numbers. But we have no option left. If we allow such members to continue, it will send a wrong message to those still committed to our ideology.’’All the district committees were told to complete the process of identifying the members who betrayed with their own party as soon as possible.