Bengal, Kerala out of its pocket, Amit Shah says BJP yet to peak

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday asserted the peak of the party would be achieved when it comes to power in states like Kerala and West Bengal.

Laying the road map for greater footprint of the party, Shah set a target of 20 per cent expansion in the membership of the BJP, which is currently stated to be 11 crore, BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav told reporters about the deliberations at the day-long meeting of BJP office bearers in Delhi.

In his speech, Shah analysed the 2019 Lok Sabha verdict saying that the mandate was against “casteism, political dynasties and communalism”. “The 2019 mandate is against casteism, dynasties and communalism. BJP workers ended the myth of caste-centric politics in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP was able to bag more than 50 per cent vote share on 220 Lok Sabha seats. The party also got over 50 per cent vote share in 16 states. Besides, the BJP expanded bases in North-eastern states, West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana,” he said.

The BJP chief entrusted former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with the responsibility to spearhead the membership drive with a target to expand the membership base. Yadav claimed that the BJP currently has 11 crore members, which includes 10 lakh who were imparted formal training by the organisation.

The panel headed by Chouhan consists of Suresh Pujari, Arun Chaturvedi, Dushyant Gautam and Sobha Surendran. The membership drive will be part of the organisational election, which is to be done in three months. Yadav said the party will announce dates for internal elections on the completion of the membership drive.