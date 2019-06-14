Home Nation

Bhopal diary

Bhopal plastic recycling management was demonstrated recently at Global Environment Friendly (GEF) council at the World Bank headquarters in Washington DC.

Published: 14th June 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Politics over power cuts heats up

The Congress government recently claimed that the power supply scenario in Bhopal had improved under the Kamal Nath regime even as the BJP took out a lantern yatra across the state on Wednesday over unscheduled power cuts. While BJP state president Rakesh Singh participated in the protest in Bhopal, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan led the lantern protests in Shajapur. A few days back, the MP minister for public relations PC Sharma had alleged that BJP and RSS were behind the power-cut conspiracy.

World Bank showcases Bhopal’s recycling model

Bhopal plastic recycling management was demonstrated recently at Global Environment Friendly (GEF) council at the World Bank headquarters in Washington DC. The model which was also adopted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) demonstrates ways to pick, segregate and reuse plastic. City-based Syed Imtiaz Ali, who introduced the facility with the help of Bhopal Municipal Corporation under the Swachh Bharat Mission, made the presentation at the conference, attended by more than 160 nations. The project’s main plant is located at the BMC dump-yard at Bhanpur and the technical expertise for the project is provided by the UNDP.

Man who raped minor asks cops to kill him

The 35-year-old man who has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl in Bhopal, now wants the police to kill him. The accused, who hails from Khandwa, while confessing to the ghastly crime, shouted his plea before the Bhopal Police during his probe. According to sources connected to the investigation, the accused said : “Mujhe mar do, mujhe goli maar do, aap mujhe kuch toh saza do, aap mujhe maarte kyo nahi (please kill me, please shoot me, why don’t you punish me, please punish me)” Meanwhile, the police filed a 108-page charge-sheet in a special court in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Seven teachers skip test, suspended

As many as seven teachers in different districts of the state have been suspended by the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department for skipping the orientation test for teachers conducted by the department on Wednesday. The test/examination was conducted by the department for Class X and Class XII teachers in those schools where the passing percentage in the recent MP Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) was between zero and 30%. The seven teachers not only skipped the exams, but also instigated other teachers to boycott it.

Anuraag Singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh
singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp