Bhopal diary

Politics over power cuts heats up

The Congress government recently claimed that the power supply scenario in Bhopal had improved under the Kamal Nath regime even as the BJP took out a lantern yatra across the state on Wednesday over unscheduled power cuts. While BJP state president Rakesh Singh participated in the protest in Bhopal, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan led the lantern protests in Shajapur. A few days back, the MP minister for public relations PC Sharma had alleged that BJP and RSS were behind the power-cut conspiracy.

World Bank showcases Bhopal’s recycling model

Bhopal plastic recycling management was demonstrated recently at Global Environment Friendly (GEF) council at the World Bank headquarters in Washington DC. The model which was also adopted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) demonstrates ways to pick, segregate and reuse plastic. City-based Syed Imtiaz Ali, who introduced the facility with the help of Bhopal Municipal Corporation under the Swachh Bharat Mission, made the presentation at the conference, attended by more than 160 nations. The project’s main plant is located at the BMC dump-yard at Bhanpur and the technical expertise for the project is provided by the UNDP.

Man who raped minor asks cops to kill him

The 35-year-old man who has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl in Bhopal, now wants the police to kill him. The accused, who hails from Khandwa, while confessing to the ghastly crime, shouted his plea before the Bhopal Police during his probe. According to sources connected to the investigation, the accused said : “Mujhe mar do, mujhe goli maar do, aap mujhe kuch toh saza do, aap mujhe maarte kyo nahi (please kill me, please shoot me, why don’t you punish me, please punish me)” Meanwhile, the police filed a 108-page charge-sheet in a special court in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Seven teachers skip test, suspended

As many as seven teachers in different districts of the state have been suspended by the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department for skipping the orientation test for teachers conducted by the department on Wednesday. The test/examination was conducted by the department for Class X and Class XII teachers in those schools where the passing percentage in the recent MP Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) was between zero and 30%. The seven teachers not only skipped the exams, but also instigated other teachers to boycott it.

Anuraag Singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

