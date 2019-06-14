Home Nation

Bihar: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome claims life of 54 children, 132 hospitalised in Muzaffarpur

A total of 46 patients died at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) while eight succumbed at the private Kejriwal Hospital here on Thursday.

Published: 14th June 2019 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

MUZAFFARPUR: As many as 54 children have died over the past few weeks due to the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and over 130 have been hospitalised till now in Bihar's in Muzaffarpur.

Earlier today, Civil Surgeon Shailesh Kumar Singh said, "Forty-seven children have died due to AES and 137 are admitted in hospitals with high fever and other symptoms of the infection. 137 people were admitted in SKMCH hospital out of whom 40 causalities were reported."

Apart from this, Singh said: "41 people were admitted in Kejriwal Hospital where seven causalities were reported, taking the death toll to 47.

Encephalitis is a viral infection which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and headaches.

