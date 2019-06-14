Bihar lad who stood 3rd in JEE wants to research artificial intelligence
Archit Bubna from Hajipur has also been selected to represent India in the upcoming International Physics Olympiad which will be held in Israel next month.
PATNA: Hajipur born Archit Bubna who has secured the all-India third rank in JEE (Advance) exam wants to pursue a career in artificial intelligence as a scientist.
Born in the family of Bihar's prominent businessman KK Bubna, Archit whose father Vishal is a Delhi based entrepreneur. He was also selected to represent India in the upcoming International Physics Olympiad which will be held in Israel next month.
Archit scored 335 marks with 116 in physics in the entrance. Speaking to Express, Archit said that India needs to move parallel to world in creative and scientific applications of artificial intelligence.
"I would love to do something extraordinary in artificial intelligence for my nation as well as entire humanity," Archit who wants to pursue higher education from US MIT further added that science with simplicity can give wonderful results.
Recently, he was also selected for a scholarship under the government of India's Yuva Vaigyanik Protsahan Scheme to research in Physics. Archit had also won an award at the Asian Physics Olympiad organised in Vietnam last year.