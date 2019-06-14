Home Nation

Flyers from Punjab hit as Pakistan airspace shutdown continues

Thanks to the Pakistan clampdown, both the foreign and Indian carriers have been forced to take expensive detours, thus adding to layover time for passengers. 

Published: 14th June 2019 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

British Airways had to change its route to fly down to Delhi due to shutdown of Pak air space (File|AP)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The air passenger traffic from Punjab has been severely hit after Pakistan closed its airspace for both India and international carriers following the IAF strike in Balakot in February this year. The closure that has entered its fourth month has resulted in ticket prices shooting up by 25 per cent. 

Thanks to the clampdown, both the foreign and Indian carriers have been forced to take expensive detours, adding to the layover time for passengers. 

The ban, which has now been extended till June 15, has impacted hundreds of commercial and cargo flights. 

Anil Anand, Chairman of Travel Agent Association of India (Chandigarh Chapter), says, "The closed airspace by Pakistan which has been in effect since the last week of February has led to Air Canada cancelling its flights to India as the passenger traffic has taken a hit. Even British Airways had to change its route to fly down to Delhi. As a result, flights from London are taking two more hours. There are instances when some of these passengers who are supposed to catch further connecting flights to the US or Canada end up missing them. They are left to fend for themselves as the airlines are not helping them with accommodation."

The fares too have skyrocketed after Jet Airways stopped its operations due to bankruptcy.

An economy-class ticket from Delhi to the US, Canada or UK now costs more than Rs 1.10 lakh each. It was around Rs 70,000 earlier. 

Only NRIs along with those who have booked their tickets in advance or have to travel on an emergency are now buying tickets.  

The price for the economy-class ticket for the Delhi-London flight has been impacted by another factor - the ongoing cricket World Cup. A ticket, which was priced at Rs 45,000 earlier, now is being sold at above Rs 64,000.  

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air Fare pakistan air space shutdown IAF Airstrike balakot operation air ticket air ticket price

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp