Irked by delay in bringing liquor, Maharashtra man beats wife to death

Pravin Punia got angry when his wife took some time to return after buying liquor, and allegedly beat her up mercilessly with a piece of wood in the corridor of the building where they lived.

By PTI

THANE: A 30-year-old man was arrested at Mumbra in the district Friday for allegedly killing his wife because she failed to fetch liquor quickly enough.

Pravin Purvia, the accused, is resident of Amrut Nagar locality, said a police official.

Purvia asked his wife, Santoshi (25), to buy liquor for him Thursday afternoon.

He got angry when she took some time to return, and allegedly beat her up mercilessly with a piece of wood in the corridor of the building where they lived, the official said.

Santoshi died on the spot, the official added.

Purvia was arrested early Friday morning under IPC section 302 (murder).

Further probe is on.

