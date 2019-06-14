Lone fidayeen responsible for the attack, says CRPF DG

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the fidayeen attack in Kashmir’s Anantnag claimed the lives of five CRPF personnel, the Director General (DG) CRPF RR Bhatnagar, while briefing Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, said that there was only one fidayeen involved in the attack as opposed to initial reports claiming there were at least two.

At least 14 personnel of 116 Battalion were deployed on law and order duty in Chee Gali in Anantnag when a lone fidayeen opened fire from AK 47, spraying bullets on the men on guard, Bhatnagar told the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday.

CRPF found that there was only one fidayeen after examining the mobile videos available on social media and CCTV footage, sources said adding that one of the martyred personnel killed the fidayeen after the surprise attack.

Speaking at the sidelines of an event, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, while blaming Pakistan for the attack said that the Modi government has a policy to go after the terrorists and they continue with that.

Less than a week ago, Bhatnagar had visited Kashmir Valley to carry out a review of the CRPF deployment ahead of the Amarnath yatra.

Before meeting the Home Secretary with an initial report of the incident, the DG chaired an internal meet of CRPF earlier in the day.

This is the second major attack on the paramilitary force this year.