Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee's nephew, an aspiring doctor, stands with protesting colleagues

The protest began at the state-run NRS Hospital after a junior doctor was allegedly beaten up by the kin of a 75-year-old patient who died.

Published: 14th June 2019 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abesh Banerjee is seen here with a protesting doctor at a Kolkata hospital. (Photo | Twitter)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abesh Banerjee is seen here with a protesting doctor at a Kolkata hospital. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abesh Banerjee, who is a medical student, on Friday came out in support of the protesting doctors at the state-run hospitals.

Abesh Banerjee, whose Facebook bio describes him as the President of KPC Medical College and Hospital, was seen at a rally holding a placard that read: "You say we are Gods!! Why Treat us like Dogs?"

"Dr Abesh Banerjee, nephew of Mamata Banerjee at KPC hospital Kolkata!!#SaveTheDoctors," another doctor tweeted sharing his picture.

Earlier, Kolkata Mayor and state Minister Firhad Hakim's daughter, a doctor, criticised the government's handling of the ongoing doctors' strike and said medicos had the right to "peaceful protest" and "safety at work".

In a Facebook post, Shabba Hakim asked people to question why "goons were still surrounding hospitals and beating up doctors". "As a TMC supporter I am deeply ashamed at the inaction and the silence of our leader," Shabba Hakim said on the social networking site close to Wednesday-Thursday midnight. Till then Banerjee had remained silent on the issue.

To those saying "Onyo rugider ki dosh? (what is the fault of the other patients?)", Shabba Hakim suggested they should question the government as to why the police officers posted in government hospitals did little to nothing to protect the doctors. 

ALSO READ | Appeals from Centre, Mamata go unheeded as hundreds of doctors resign in Bengal

"Please question them that when 2 truckload of goons showed up and why wasn't a back-up sent immediately? Please question why goons are still surrounding hospitals and beating up doctors?" Hakim asked.

"We have a right to peaceful protest. We have a right to safety at work," she added.

Four-day long stir

The protest began at the state-run NRS Hospital on Tuesday morning bringing the regular services to a standstill, after a junior doctor was allegedly beaten up by the kin of a 75-year-old patient who died there late on Monday night.

The family members of the deceased patient alleged medical negligence. An intern named Paribaha Mukherjee sustained a serious skull injury in the attack and was admitted in the intensive care unit of the Institute of Neurosciences.

With improvement in his condition, Mukherjee has been shifted to the general bed and will be released from the hospital soon.

(With inputs from online desk and agencies)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee doctors protests Abesh Banerjee Kolkata West Bengal Doctors strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp