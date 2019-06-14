Home Nation

Man arrested for posting 'fake news' on Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb on Facebook

The police registered an FIR against Anupam Paul for forgery, cheating and conspiracy after the April 25 Facebook post went viral on social media.

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (File | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: The Tripura Police has arrested a man from Delhi for allegedly posting "fake news" on Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's personal life, a senior police officer said.

Based on specific inputs, Anupam Paul, who had been on the run since April 26, was arrested by the crime branch of Tripura Police on Wednesday.

After the arrest, he was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday seeking a transit remand for interrogation and investigation into the case.

And, the plea was granted by the court.

"He will be taken back to Tripura for interrogation as the court has already granted his transit remand," the police officer said on Friday.

The police registered an FIR against Paul for forgery, cheating and conspiracy after the April 25 Facebook post went viral on social media.

Earlier, the Tripura Police had arrested a journalist, Saikat Talapatra, in connection with a similar post on Facebook.

He is now out on bail, the police officer said.

Recently, six people, including journalists, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh for posting or sharing alleged objectionable remarks on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

