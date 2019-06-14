Home Nation

Man in UP abducts, rapes 8-year-old, drops her home

In Bareilly, an 8-year-old girl had gone to fetch water from a hand pump on Tuesday afternoon, when a youth waylaid her on his bicycle to a deserted farm along a canal and raped her.

Published: 14th June 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

child rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While the horror of Tappal in Aligarh is still echoing in the corridors of power in Uttar Pradesh, the state has witnessed a spate in incidents of rape of minors in the recent past. While an 8-year-old was bruised and defiled in Nawabganj locality of Bareilly on Tuesday, a 13-year-old was raped by two youths in a village under Khutara police station limits in Shahjahanpur district.

In Bareilly, an 8-year-old girl had gone to fetch water from a hand pump on Tuesday afternoon, when a youth waylaid her on his bicycle to a deserted farm along a canal and raped her. The perpetrator dropped the girl in sheer pain near her house and fled. The distraught girl narrated her plight to her mother who on Wednesday morning approached the local police station and lodged a complaint. SP (rural) rushed to the spot and set up a team to nab the culprit.

On Tuesday, victim’s father was out of station. When the child went to fetch water from the hand pump, the culprit tricked her into accompanying him claiming that her father and uncle were calling her to the farm. Believing him, the victim accompanied the culprit who took her to the secluded field and raped her.

Meanwhile, in Shajahanpur, two youths broke into a house and allegedly raped a 13-year-old minor. The incident took place on June 7 but the case could be registered only when the parents of the victim met Shajahanpur SP S Chinnapa on Thursday, who prevailed over the station house officer to lodge the report.
In his complaint the victim’s father stated that her daughter was alone at home when two persons – Vikram and Nikku – forced their way into their house around 7 pm. The perpetrators were allegedly brandishing a sword and a country made pistol to intimidate the girl before taking turns violating her. An FIR under section 376 D (gang rape) of IPC and POCSO Act was lodged in the matter and raids were being conducted to nab the absconding accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh crimes 8-year-old raped

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp