Man in UP abducts, rapes 8-year-old, drops her home

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While the horror of Tappal in Aligarh is still echoing in the corridors of power in Uttar Pradesh, the state has witnessed a spate in incidents of rape of minors in the recent past. While an 8-year-old was bruised and defiled in Nawabganj locality of Bareilly on Tuesday, a 13-year-old was raped by two youths in a village under Khutara police station limits in Shahjahanpur district.

In Bareilly, an 8-year-old girl had gone to fetch water from a hand pump on Tuesday afternoon, when a youth waylaid her on his bicycle to a deserted farm along a canal and raped her. The perpetrator dropped the girl in sheer pain near her house and fled. The distraught girl narrated her plight to her mother who on Wednesday morning approached the local police station and lodged a complaint. SP (rural) rushed to the spot and set up a team to nab the culprit.

On Tuesday, victim’s father was out of station. When the child went to fetch water from the hand pump, the culprit tricked her into accompanying him claiming that her father and uncle were calling her to the farm. Believing him, the victim accompanied the culprit who took her to the secluded field and raped her.

Meanwhile, in Shajahanpur, two youths broke into a house and allegedly raped a 13-year-old minor. The incident took place on June 7 but the case could be registered only when the parents of the victim met Shajahanpur SP S Chinnapa on Thursday, who prevailed over the station house officer to lodge the report.

In his complaint the victim’s father stated that her daughter was alone at home when two persons – Vikram and Nikku – forced their way into their house around 7 pm. The perpetrators were allegedly brandishing a sword and a country made pistol to intimidate the girl before taking turns violating her. An FIR under section 376 D (gang rape) of IPC and POCSO Act was lodged in the matter and raids were being conducted to nab the absconding accused.