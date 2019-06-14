Missing Sikh items come under scanner

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) has decided to initiate an injury to trace the whereabouts of the missing artefacts related to Sikh history which went missing from the Golden Temple during Operation Bluestar in 1984

Though the Sikh organisation claims that many rare manuscripts, artefacts. documents and relics were taken away by the Army, the union government had been saying that many items were retuned back. After a meeting on Thursday, SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Committee that the rare manuscripts and documents were returned to the Punjab Police and the SGPC itself. “We do not know how many items are with the police at present. After June 6, 1984, what items went missing and what was returned back — the whole issue will be investigated.

A high-powered committee will be formed for a detailed inquiry in this regard and those found guilty action will face action. Many items have still not been retuned to us,’’he asserted.

The then Jathedrar Joginder Singh Vedanti and secretary Kulwant Singh was also called and they attended this meeting and this issue was discussed in detail. The sale of a rare Guru Granth Sahib came up for discussion at the meeting.