NMDC resumes mining operation at Bailadila mine in Chhattisgarh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned miner National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) on 13th June, said it has resumed operations at its Bailadila mining complexes in Chhattisgarh.

Following a protest the previous week, the company had to suspend mining operations at deposit 13 of its Bailadila iron ore mines situated on a hill, which is revered as the shrine of a local deity.

"After almost a week-long agitation at Bailadila, Chhattisgarh, the mining operations at both Bailadila Mining Complexes i.e Kirandul and Bacheli have resumed today (Thursday)," NMDC said in a statement.

NMDC CMD N Baijendra Kumar had a meeting with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior government officials Wednesday.

Kumar said NMDC has received timely support from the state government and local administration and assured that it would continue to focus on local development activities with thrust on education, health, skill development and integrated village development.

He also said that the company will put all its efforts to make up for the production loss during this period.

Tribals from about 200 villages of Dantewada last week had launched the indefinite protest against mining in a hill revered as the shrine of a local deity.