Two local RJD leaders shot at in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Both the injured - Surendra Yadav and Umashankar Prasad - have been admitted to a hospital and are said to be in critical condition.

Published: 14th June 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

MUZAFFARPUR: Two local Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders were shot at by unknown assailants in Kanti area in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday.

Both the injured - Surendra Yadav and Umashankar Prasad - have been admitted to a hospital and are said to be in critical condition.

"A firing took place in which two people are injured. One person was hit two bullets and the other one was hit four. Both of them are out of danger. We are trying to find out the reason behind this firing. Those involved in this will be arrested soon," said DSP Mukul Ranjan.

Further investigation is underway, Ranjan added.

