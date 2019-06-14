Home Nation

Two militants gunned down in Awantipora by security forces

This comes after four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in a village in Pulwama district last week.

Two militants were killed in a fresh encounter with security forces. (Photo| Zahoor Punjabi)

By ANI

AWANTIPORA: Two militants were killed and arms and ammunition have been recovered from them in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.

"On a credible input, a cordon & search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora. During the search operation, the hiding militants fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, 02 terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. The identities and affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained," said a J&K police release.

"Incriminating material including arms & ammunition has been recovered from the site of encounter," it added.

This comes after four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in a village in Pulwama district last week.

