Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police spokesman said.

A file photo of Indian soldiers taking position during an encounter with militants. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Based on inputs, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police spokesman said.

As the forces were conducting searches in the area, the militants fired upon them, he said, adding that the forces retaliated.

The slain militants were identified as Irfan Ahmad Degu alias Abu Zarar, a resident of Naina Litter Pulwama, and Tasaduk Amin Shah of Kadlabal Pampore, the spokesman said.

Both of them were affiliated with proscribed outfit LeT and were wanted by law for their complicity in terror crimes, including an attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities, he said.

"According to police records, Degu was part of groups involved in planning and executing a series of terror attacks in the area and many other civilian atrocities.

He was involved in a case pertaining to attack security forces in Ellahibagh Pulwama in which one jawan was killed, the spokesman said.

"Shah was involved in the killing of a civilian. Several terror crime cases were registered against both of them," he said.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were seized from the site of the encounter, he added.

