UP lawyer Darvesh Yadav’s family seeks CBI probe into murder

The state police are still clueless about the motive behind the shooting. Yadav’s long-time acquaintance and colleague Manish Sharma had shot her at the Agra court on Wednesday.

Published: 14th June 2019 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

The first woman president of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council, Darvesh Yadav. (Photo | Twitter)

The first woman president of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council, Darvesh Yadav, was shot dead on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The mortal remains of UP Bar Council’s newly-elected president Darvesh Yadav, who was shot dead on Wednesday, were consigned to flames at Chandpur village in Uttar Pradesh ‘s Etah district on Thursday.

The state police are still clueless about the motive behind the shooting. Yadav’s long-time acquaintance and colleague Manish Sharma had shot her at the Agra court on Wednesday.While UP Law Minister Brijesh Pathak represented the state government at the cremation of the slain lawyer, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav visited the family and demanded a probe by a sitting judge.  Thousands of lawyers turned up to pay homage to Yadav, who was elected to UP Bar Council’s first woman president on Sunday.

Immediately after the cremation,  the slain lawyer’s family members, including her brother Punjab Singh Yadav, demanded a CBI probe into the murder.

Judicial work at the courts across western UP remained stalled on Thursday as lawyers protested against Yadav’s killing. They also demanded security for the family of the slain Bar Council chief and `50 lakh compensation. The family alleged Sharma had taken loan from Yadav to construct his house and refused to return the money.

