BJP worker shot dead in Bengal, Trinamool denies hand

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Saraswati Das. She was shot dead by unidentified assailants while she was home alone.

The toll in the continuing cycle of post-poll violence in West Bengal rose to 13 with the killing of a BJP worker in North-24 Parganas district on Thursday night. | PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor’s call for peace at an all-party meeting seems to have fallen on deaf ears, as, in the latest incident of post-poll violence in the state, a BJP worker was shot dead at Hasnabad in North-24 Parganas district on Thursday night.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Saraswati Das. She was shot dead by unidentified assailants while she was home alone. Her husband, Subhankar, returned home at night only to find her lying in a pool of blood in the courtyard.

She was rushed to a local healthcare unit where doctors declared her dead.

The area, which comes within the ambit of Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, had seen large scale violence in the recent past, resulting in the death of three persons.

An active party worker, Saraswati rose ranks to become the party president in North-24 Parganas and was at the forefront of the movements and demonstrations conducted on local issues in the recent past.

“It was the handiwork of local Trinamool supporters. Saraswati had protested against Trinamool’s corruption in the area, which made her a target of the ruling party,” her husband said.

The toll in the post-poll violence in the state rose to 13 with the killing on Thursday night.“It’s still not clear if the killing was the fallout of a political rivalry,” a police officer said.

State Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriya Mullick said, “The Trinamool had no hand in the killing. It must have been the fallout of a personal rivalry.”

Husband found victim in a pool of blood

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Saraswati Das. She was shot dead by unidentified assailants while she was home alone.

Her husband, Subhankar, returned home at night only to find her lying in a pool of blood on the courtyard.

