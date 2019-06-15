Chhattisgarh excels on Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana target, tops in the country

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Leaving behind the big and progressive states of the country, the Chhattisgarh secured top position in the centrally sponsored scheme Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) to provide all-weather road connectivity in the rural areas of the state.

The project review committee of the ministry of rural development appraising the performance of all states found the accomplishment of the Chhattisgarh as the leading state on PMGSY — Phase-2 attaining 89 per cent of the target on road construction during 2018-19, the official press release stated. Tamil Nadu and Kerala were at second and the third rank achieving 80 and 72 per cent respectively on their sanctioned road length target. (See Table)

The approved length of road construction under PMGSY in Chhattisgarh was 2248 km long and the state achieved 2013 km long quality construction.

According to the officials, now based on the performance of the PMGSY phase-II achievement, the decision on future goals and the plans over selection process on road construction works for the states would be taken for phase-III.

The panchayat and rural development minister TS Singhdeo credited the "outstanding results" to better coordination on work in the time-bound manner. “We have directed to complete the remaining works without compromising the quality”, the minister said as he commended the role of Chhattisgarh Rural Road Development Agency.

The PMGSY aims to connect all habitations with a population of 500 and above across the plain areas, 250 and above in tribal or desert habitat including the tribal hills.