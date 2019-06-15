Home Nation

Chhattisgarh excels on Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana target, tops in the country

The approved length of road construction under PMGSY in Chhattisgarh was 2248 km long and the state achieved 2013 km long quality construction. 

Published: 15th June 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, PMSGY

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | pmgsy.nic.in/)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Leaving behind the big and progressive states of the country, the Chhattisgarh secured top position in the centrally sponsored scheme Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) to provide all-weather road connectivity in the rural areas of the state. 

The project review committee of the ministry of rural development appraising the performance of all states found the accomplishment of the Chhattisgarh as the leading state on PMGSY — Phase-2 attaining 89 per cent of the target on road construction during 2018-19, the official press release stated. Tamil Nadu and Kerala were at second and the third rank achieving 80 and 72 per cent respectively on their sanctioned road length target. (See Table) 

The approved length of road construction under PMGSY in Chhattisgarh was 2248 km long and the state achieved 2013 km long quality construction. 

According to the officials, now based on the performance of the PMGSY phase-II achievement, the decision on future goals and the plans over selection process on road construction works for the states would be taken for phase-III. 

The panchayat and rural development minister TS Singhdeo credited the "outstanding results" to better coordination on work in the time-bound manner. “We have directed to complete the remaining works without compromising the quality”, the minister said as he commended the role of Chhattisgarh Rural Road Development Agency. 

The PMGSY aims to connect all habitations with a population of 500 and above across the plain areas, 250 and above in tribal or desert habitat including the tribal hills. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PMGSY Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Chhattisgarh PMGSY phase-II

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp