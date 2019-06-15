Congress CMs meet at Kamal Nath's residence, discuss party's poor Lok Sabha show

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief ministers of four of five Congress-ruled states, including some senior party leaders, met late Friday at the residence of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and discussed party’s performance in the Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s insistence to quit and Niti Aayog’s meeting Saturday.

Nath hosted Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Puducherry CM V Narayansamy and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel while Punjab CM Amarinder Singh skipped the meeting.

Singh is also likely to miss the Niti meeting. Senior leaders like Digvijaya Singh and BS Hooda among others who attended.

The discussion spanned on various issues, including points that need to be taken up at the Niti Aayog meeting on Saturday.

“All the three states have announced farm loan waiver and agriculture distress is likely to be a major point of discussion at the meeting,” said a Congress source.