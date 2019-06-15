Home Nation

'57 children died due to AES': After 12 days of refusal, Bihar health minister finally admits 

A new ward of 100-bed capacity was created at SKMCH to admit the children coming with symptoms of AES or hypoglycemia.

Published: 15th June 2019 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

Mangal Panday

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Panday. (Photo | Twitter)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Finally, after 12 days of refusal, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Panday admitted the deaths of children between January and June 14, were caused by the symptoms akin to the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, on Friday.

Panday, who visited the SKMCH in Muzaffarpur along with health officials, on Friday said, "Altogether 57 children including 47 at government-run SKMCH and 10 at the privately- run Kejariwal hospital, had died diagnosed with symptoms akin to AES".

He further said that a new ward of 100-bed capacity was created at SKMCH to admit the children coming with symptoms of AES or hypoglycemia.

"Besides this, six new additional ambulances have been deputed here at SKMCH with nearly two dozens including 7 additional doctors from AIIMS", he said, adding that 15 junior doctors were also assigned with the task of assisting the doctors for better treatment", he said.

Meanwhile, parents of many children, who are undergoing treatment at SKMCH, rued the fates and said only rain-god can save their children.

"Doctors are doing their best to save the children, who are brought here with symptoms akin to AES but we pine hope on rain-god only to come and save the children", Mahindra Kumar, a father of a child admitted said.

On Thursday, a high-level central govt team of seven experts and doctors roped in from different health departments, had visited Muzaffarpur and discussed with local health officials. The team had suggested increasing the capacity of SKMCH's paediatric ward from 17 to 100 and deployment of additional doctors till the arrival of monsoon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Children Death AES hypoglycemia SKMCH encephalitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp