Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani discuses farmers' issues with Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar

The discussion also focused on measures being jointly undertaken by the Union and state governments to increase agriculture productivity to improve farmer income.

Published: 15th June 2019 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani meet Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and MoS Agriculture Parshottam Rupala at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani meet Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and MoS Agriculture Parshottam Rupala at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday called on Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to discuss issues relating to farmers' welfare such as the Kisan Kalyan Nidhi Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

A delegation led by Rupani, Gujarat Agriculture Minister RC Faldu, Chief Secretary JN Singh, Chief Principal Secretary to CM K Kailashnathan, Additional Chief Secretary (Agri) Sanjay Prasad and officers of the agriculture department met Tomar, according to an official statement. Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shri Parshottambhai Rupala was also present at the meeting.

The issues on pending claims of interest subvention of crop loan advance by banks of the state and extension of date to purchase of mustard in the Price Support Scheme were also discussed in the meeting, the statement read.

It was decided in the meeting that the last date for purchase of mustard under the Price Support Scheme shall be extended up to June 30. The government also decided to expedite payment of interest subvention to the cooperative banks and nationalised banks so that farmers do not face any inconvenience, according to the statement.

The discussion also focused on measures being jointly undertaken by the Union and state governments to increase agriculture productivity to improve farmer income as well as on strengthening measures for farmer welfare.

