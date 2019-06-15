I&B ministry directs channels to display serial titles in Hindi, regional languages

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday issued an advisory to all private television channels to display casting or credits of Hindi and regional language serials in their respective languages along with English.

According to the ministry, the move will help to better the outreach and benefit viewers of the country.

“This practice tends to deprive people versed with Hindi and regional languages of the valuable information about the casting of TV serials/programmes,” the ministry said in a release.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said he was hoping that the ministry’s move would be welcomed by people and said a similar directive would be issued for movies as well.

“In addition to Indian language, if they want to give titles and credits in English as well, they are free to do so. So, we are not restricting anything. We are actually adding the Indian languages. We are issuing such orders for cinema also,” Javadekar said.

The ministry’s move comes days after a controversy erupted over recommendations of draft New Education Policy which suggested making Hindi a mandatory third language in schools. After protests by political parties in Tamil Nadu, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the Centre had no intention of imposing any language on anybody.

“A committee has submitted its report to the ministry, it is not the policy. Public feedback will be sought. It is a misunderstanding that it has become a policy. No language will be imposed on any state,” he said.

Javadekar supported his statement, saying the government will decide on the policy after getting public feedback.

‘Process of green nods has become faster’

The process of granting environmental clearances has become faster as the government has reduced the number of days taken to complete the procedure from 640 to 108, Prakash Javadekar said Friday, speaking at the national council meeting of CII in New Delhi.