Home Nation

I&B ministry directs channels to display serial titles in Hindi, regional languages

According to the ministry, the move will help to better the outreach and benefit viewers of the country.

Published: 15th June 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday issued an advisory to all private television channels to display casting or credits of Hindi and regional language serials in their respective languages along with English.

According to the ministry, the move will help to better the outreach and benefit viewers of the country.

“This practice tends to deprive people versed with Hindi and regional languages of the valuable information about the casting of TV serials/programmes,” the ministry said in a release.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said he was hoping that the ministry’s move would be welcomed by people and said a similar directive would be issued for movies as well.

“In addition to Indian language, if they want to give titles and credits in English as well, they are free to do so. So, we are not restricting anything. We are actually adding the Indian languages. We are issuing such orders for cinema also,” Javadekar said.

The ministry’s move comes days after a controversy erupted over recommendations of draft New Education Policy which suggested making Hindi a mandatory third language in schools. After protests by political parties in Tamil Nadu, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the Centre had no intention of imposing any language on anybody. 

“A committee has submitted its report to the ministry, it is not the policy. Public feedback will be sought. It is a misunderstanding that it has become a policy. No language will be imposed on any state,” he said.

Javadekar supported his statement, saying the government will decide on the policy after getting public feedback.

‘Process of green nods has become faster’

The process of granting environmental clearances has become faster as the government has reduced the number of days taken to complete the procedure from 640 to 108, Prakash Javadekar said Friday, speaking at the national council meeting of CII in New Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp