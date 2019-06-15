Joint civil-military training for senior bureaucrats on security

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to increase awareness about the emerging challenges on the front of national security, the Centre is conducting a joint civil-military training programme for senior bureaucrats. The Centre believes that the exercise will help officers to combat future challenges to national security in a better manner.

The training programme will be conducted by the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, during the first week of August.

An official of the Ministry of Personnel said the participants for this programme will be drawn from the All India Services, Central Civil Services, paramilitary organisations and the armed forces.

The participants will normally be of seniority equivalent to joint secretaries or directors to the Government of India in the civil services and major general or brigadier or colonel in the armed forces.

The main purpose of the training is to familiarise the participants with challenges to the management of national security, emerging external security environment, the impact of globalization and internal security environment.

It will also help exposing them to the imperatives of the civil-military interface at central, state and district level.

The programme will also provide a forum for the participants to interact and exchange ideas on the subject.

The Department of Personnel and Training has recently written letters requesting State administrations to nominate one IAS officer of requisite seniority (principal secretary/secretary to state government) for participating in this programme.