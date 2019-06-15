Home Nation

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis lays foundation stone of cyber lab and police complex

A 10-storeyed complex in Bandra will house a state-of-the-art cyber crime lab, a police station, a training centre along with flats for senior police personnel.

Published: 15th June 2019

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis lays the foundation stone for the construction of the police complex.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis lays the foundation stone for the construction of the police complex (Photo | Twitter/ CMO Maharashtra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a 10- storeyed complex in Bandra which will house a state-of-the-art cyber crime lab, a police station, a training centre along with flats for senior police personnel.

According to officials, the cyber lab, police station and training centre will occupy the lower six floors while the top four floors will have residential apartments. It will be constructed by the Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Fadnavis said a lot of crime presently was being carried out using online tools and there was a need to tackle them effectively.

Local BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, who worked toward making the project a reality, took to Twitter to thank Fadnavis.

State minister Deepak Kesarkar, Mumbai North Central MP Poonam Mahajan and Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve were also present at the function.

