Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis lays foundation stone of cyber lab and police complex

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a 10- storeyed complex in Bandra which will house a state-of-the-art cyber crime lab, a police station, a training centre along with flats for senior police personnel.

According to officials, the cyber lab, police station and training centre will occupy the lower six floors while the top four floors will have residential apartments. It will be constructed by the Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Fadnavis said a lot of crime presently was being carried out using online tools and there was a need to tackle them effectively.

Our police force needs to be technologically strong. We have selected 1000 officials to give them proper training. On one hand we are bringing in more digitisation for providing speedy governance & on the other, we are making these systems secure & safe too : CM @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/HyCdzXJOTH — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 15, 2019

Local BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, who worked toward making the project a reality, took to Twitter to thank Fadnavis.

Gr8 satisfaction tht Hon CM @Dev_fadnavis ji w MP @poonam_mahajan 2day did bhoomipoojan of 10 flr utramodern cyber crime lab/office @ Bandra Stn SV RD Jn ! I pursued this proj for 4 yrs & v r transformin junkyard in2 worldclass cybercrime detection facility ! @CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/NLG9Qw0Lui — ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) June 15, 2019

State minister Deepak Kesarkar, Mumbai North Central MP Poonam Mahajan and Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve were also present at the function.