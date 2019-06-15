Home Nation

NIA to question man held at Goa airport with multiple ID cards

The 30-year-old man was held by the Central Industrial Security Force from Goa Airport, which is located inside a Navy base, on Thursday while he was taking photographs and behaving suspiciously.

NIA

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

PANAJI: A man held at Goa airport by security agencies on Thursday with multiple identity cards and suspicious video and audio clips will be interrogated by the National Investigation Agency, a senior state police official said Saturday.

The 30-year-old man was held by the Central Industrial Security Force from Goa Airport, which is located inside a Navy base, at around 10:30am on Thursday while he was taking photographs and behaving in a suspicious manner, an official said.

He was then handed over to Dabolim police who found PAN, Aadhaar and Voter cards in the name of Khurhsid Alam and a driving licence issued in West Bengal in the name of Shaikh Imran, the official said. "The Intelligence Bureau had interrogated him and will question him again in detail. NIA personnel will also be coming to Goa to probe the accused," Inspector Ravindra Desai of Dabolim police station told PTI.

Police officials, on condition of anonymity, said the man is being probed for gold smuggling as 21 used airline boarding passes from places like Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, as well as 11 bus tickets of Bangladesh, a SIM card from that country, a train ticket from Kolkata to Jammu and two ATM cards under different names have been found on him.

A senior CISF official had earlier said the man's mobile phone had images of gold items and audio clips related to cash transactions.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp