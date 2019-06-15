‘One Rank One Pension’ for veterans: Rajnath sets up panel to resolve amount revision issue 

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a call to resolve the matter of the next revision of pension of retired soldiers under the ‘One Rank One Pension’ formula, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh constituted a committee on Friday.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said, “The minister has issued the order to form a committee which will work out on the modalities of the next revision of OROP for the ex-servicemen.”

The committee has been given one month’s time to submit its report.

“The committee comprises of the officials of the MoD and the representative from the Army, Navy and the Air Force,” he added.

The OROP benefits over 25 lakh veterans and war widows. As per a government order, the pension would be re-fixed every five years. The last revision of the pension was done in 2016.

In February 2014, the government had stated that OROP would be implemented in 2014-15, but did not specify how it would be implemented or how much it would cost.

Of the Rs 4,31,011 crore interim budget allocated to the MoD for the year 2019-20, Rs 1,12,080 crore was to meet the pension requirement.

Minister continues to review exercise

Continuing with his review exercise, Rajnath Singh on Friday met officials of the Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare.

He also met all top Army commanders. The minister gave certain directions to the department and sought a time-bound response, said MoD spokesperson.