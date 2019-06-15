Home Nation

PM Modi writes personal letter to village pradhans on saving rainwater

The letters, signed by the PM, have been hand-delivered to the pradhans through respective District Magistrates and Collectors in the districts.

Published: 15th June 2019 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a joint press statement at Male in Maldives on 8 June 2019. (Photo | PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PIB)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Concerned about the water crisis in rural areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a personal letter to 'Gram Pradhans'(village chiefs) requesting them to conserve rainwater during the forthcoming monsoon.

The letters, signed by the PM, have been hand-delivered to the pradhans through respective District Magistrates and Collectors in the districts.

In several rural belts, the PM's letter has become a talking point among villagers. For instance, in Eastern UP's Sonbhadra, located near PM's constituency in Varanasi, the PM's letter has been delivered to 637 village chiefs wherein he has requested the Pradhans (Sarpanch) that they should make personal efforts to encourage villagers to initiate the process of conserving rainwater this season.

Written in Hindi with a personal touch, the PM says in his letter, "Dear Sarpanchji, Namaskar. I hope that you and all my brothers and sisters of the panchayat would be in the best of health. The rainy season is about to begin. We are grateful to God that we have been blessed by enough rainwater. We should make all efforts and arrangement to conserve this blessing (water)."

The PM has made a special request to the Pradhans in his one-page letter that they should convene a meeting of the gram sabha (village assembly) wherein his message should be read out. "It is requested that a discussion should be held in the village on how to conserve water. I have faith in all of you that adequate arrangements would be made to save every drop of rainwater," the letter adds.

The PM has also suggested construction of check dams and ponds where proper harvesting of rainwater can be done. In Amroha district of UP, DM Umesh Mishra ensured that PM's letter was hand-delivered to all 601 Pradhans. The DM has already laid out a plan to dig 775 ponds in rural areas and work on 500 has already started. Amroha, once a part of Moradabad, is considered one of the most fertile districts in UP, usually having enough rainfall every year.

Sources said that during the important meeting of the NITI Aayog Council on June 15, the PM would underline the need for rainwater harvesting to tackle the water crisis affecting the rural areas in the major part of the country. On the PM's instructions, the newly constituted Ministry of Jal Shakti recently held an inter-state meeting of ministers of all the states to review the water crisis in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi Narendra Modi Rain water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp