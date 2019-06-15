Home Nation

Shiv Sena appoints Vinayak Raut as leader of party in Lok Sabha

65-year-old Raut has a second-time MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg in Maharashtra's Konkan region and has previously been MLA between 1999-2004 from Vile Parle in Mumbai.

Published: 15th June 2019 03:30 PM

Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut

Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut (Photo | Facebook/ Vinayak Raut)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Saturday appointed Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.

A Sena spokesperson said party chief Uddhav Thackeray has written to the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs informing it about Raut's appointment.

Raut (65) is a second-time MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg in Maharashtra's Konkan region and has previously been MLA between 1999-2004 from Vile Parle in Mumbai and was MLC since 2012 before being elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2014 polls.

