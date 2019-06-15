Smuggler arrested with Charas worth Rs 30 lakh in Bihar's Begusarai 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The police in Begusarai district of Bihar on Saturday arrested a drug smuggler and seized 6.5kg of high purity charas worth Rs 30 lakh.

Acting on an intelligence tip-off, a team of district police raided a house at Chanakya Nagar colony under the Begusarai Town PS limits.

"One person identified as Vimal Choudhry was arrested with 6.5kg of charas of estimated market value of Rs 30 lakh or above. A cellphone and Nepali currency worth Rs 16,000 were also seized from his possession", Begusarai SP Avinash Kumar said.

Action to bust the entire the network of drug smugglers is on, he added.