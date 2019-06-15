Home Nation

Smuggler arrested with Charas worth Rs 30 lakh in Bihar's Begusarai 

Acting on an intelligence tip-off, a team of district police raided a house at Chanakya Nagar colony under the Begusarai Town PS limits.

Published: 15th June 2019 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: The police in Begusarai district of Bihar on Saturday arrested a drug smuggler and seized 6.5kg of high purity charas worth Rs 30 lakh.

Acting on an intelligence tip-off, a team of district police raided a house at Chanakya Nagar colony under the Begusarai Town PS limits.

"One person identified as Vimal Choudhry was arrested with 6.5kg of charas of estimated market value of Rs 30 lakh or above. A cellphone and Nepali currency worth Rs 16,000 were also seized from his possession", Begusarai SP Avinash Kumar said.

Action to bust the entire the network of drug smugglers is on, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
drug smuggler smuggling charas Begusarai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp