Three Trinamool workers killed in Bengal's Murshidabad

Three persons were killed when a group of miscreants allegedly fired bullets and hurled bombs at them in Domkal's Kuchiyamora village.

Published: 15th June 2019 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

KOLKATA: Three Trinamool Congress workers were allegedly shot dead in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Saturday, police said.

"Three persons were killed when a group of miscreants allegedly fired bullets and hurled bombs at them in Domkal's Kuchiyamora village. The bodies have been sent for autopsy," said an officer from Domkal police station.

"We have heard that they were active Trinamool Congress workers. Our senior officers are investigating whether there was any political motive behind the killings," he said. Family members of two of the deceased accused BJP-backed miscreants of the murders.

"These people are convicts in another murder case. They were after me as I am one of the witnesses. Yesterday, they came here and killed my uncle and nephew after they could not find me in the house," said a relative of the deceased persons. Police said raids were on in the area but no arrests had been made so far.

