Top IAF cadet gets Air Chief's aviator’s wings during Passing Out Parade

These are gestures to motivate the officers told a serving officer but did not want to be quoted

15th June 2019

Chief of Air Staff BS Dhanoa gave his own wings to the winner of “Sword of Honour', Flying Officer G Navin Kumar Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a heartwarming and unprecedented gesture, Chief of Air Staff BS Dhanoa, during the Passing Out Parade (PoP) ceremony at Air Force Academy, Dundigal Saturday offered his own pair of Aviator’s wings to a passing out Air Force officer.

“During the Passing out Parade today, Chief of Air Staff gave his own wings to the winner of “Sword of Honour", Flying Officer G Navin Kumar Reddy,  stating that since he hangs his uniform in September, let this be worn by a young boy (a JCO's son) to carry him through trials and tribulations of fighter flying in IAF.”

These are gestures to motivate the officers told a serving officer but did not want to be quoted. “This we have not heard of in the past. Wing to an aviator are very dear. Air Chief’s this gesture will keep motivating the young officer throughout his career.” The passing out officer is the son of a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Army.

Air Chief Dhanoa, Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of the Air Staff was the Reviewing Officer for the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal.

152 cadets, including 24 women, were awarded the President’s Commission as they passed through the portals of the Academy parade ground. Chief of the Air Staff reviewed the parade and addressed the graduating course wherein he complimented the cadets on their exceptional drill standards and impeccable turn out.

He congratulated the officers from friendly foreign countries and those from sister Services for the successful completion of their training.
 

