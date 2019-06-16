4000 kg of plastic carry bags confiscated in Punjab

By UNI

CHANDIGARH: As much as 4000 kilograms of plastic carry bags were confiscated by the joint teams of Punjab Pollution Control Board and the Local Bodies department in the statewide raids to monitor the efficacy of ban on plastic carry bags, Tandrust Punjab Mission Director K S Pannu said on Sunday.

According to him, surprise checks were made at nearly 500 shops or units and on the spot collection of fine was to the tune of Rs one lakh and 179 challans were issued during the raids.

Nearly 1100 kilograms of plastic carry bags were seized from Fatehgarh Sahib district alone.

He said that as per Subsection 2 of Section 7 of the Punjab Plastic Carry Bags (Manufacture, Usage and Disposal) Control Act, 2005, the state government has already completely prohibited manufacturing, stocking, distribution, recycling, sale and use of plastic carry bags in the in the state.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board is authorised to take action against the units manufacturing or storing such plastic carry bags, he added.

Mr Pannu further said that it has been observed that despite ban, use of plastic carry bags is still rampant in Punjab, which is a gross violation of the law and a serious environmental hazard.

So, a special drive has been initiated to ensure strict compliance of the law.

As per the directions of the Chief Minister large scale raids or checks would be undertaken to ensure implementation of the law in the days to come.